Candidates vie for state House seat after lawmaker's suicide

Four Democrats and a Republican are running to serve the remainder of a term in the Michigan House of Representatives after the death of an Upper Peninsula legislator.
Tuesday's special primary will determine who advances to November's general election in the 109th District, which covers four U.P. counties. Former Rep. John Kivela killed himself in May after a drunken driving arrest.
The district leans Democratic.
Democrats running are Sara Cambensy, a Marquette city commissioner; Limestone Township Supervisor Tom Curry; Marquette County Commissioner Joe Derocha; and Jeremy Hosking, a former regional manager for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.
The Republican candidate is Rich Rossway, a TV marketing executive who serves on Marquette's Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
