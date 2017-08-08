More Politics News

Candidates vie for state House seat after lawmaker's suicide

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:41 AM

MARQUETTE, Mich.

Four Democrats and a Republican are running to serve the remainder of a term in the Michigan House of Representatives after the death of an Upper Peninsula legislator.

Tuesday's special primary will determine who advances to November's general election in the 109th District, which covers four U.P. counties. Former Rep. John Kivela killed himself in May after a drunken driving arrest.

The district leans Democratic.

Democrats running are Sara Cambensy, a Marquette city commissioner; Limestone Township Supervisor Tom Curry; Marquette County Commissioner Joe Derocha; and Jeremy Hosking, a former regional manager for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The Republican candidate is Rich Rossway, a TV marketing executive who serves on Marquette's Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video