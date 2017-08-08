More Politics News

French president Macron wants to give a role to his wife

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:21 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to formalize the role of the president's wife amid controversy over the cost and status of the first lady.

The president's office is preparing a formal communication in coming days, Brigitte Macron's office said Tuesday.

During his presidential campaign, Macron promised more "transparency" on the issue. France's first lady doesn't have an official status.

As Macron's popularity drops in polls, more than 270,000 people have signed a petition in the past few weeks against the plan to grant a tax-funded budget to finance the president's wife activities.

Brigitte Macron currently has an office at the Elysee palace and a staff composed of two advisers and two secretaries, as well as bodyguards.

Publicly, she is mostly seen at her husband's side.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video