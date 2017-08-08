John Napper appointed to Yavapai County Superior Court bench

John Napper has been appointed to the Yavapai County Superior Court bench.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the appointment Monday.
It fills a vacancy on the court created by the appointment of Judge Jennifer Campbell to the Arizona Court of Appeals Division One.
Napper has served as a Judge Pro Tem for the Yavapai County Superior Court since last December and currently presides over civil and family law matters.
He previously served as the Yavapai County Public Defender from 2014 to 2016.
Before that, Napper worked in private practice at the law firm he founded.
He also worked as a senior capital attorney at the Maricopa County Office of the Legal Defender from 2004 to 2006 and as an attorney at the Coconino County Office of the Public Defender.
