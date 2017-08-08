More Politics News

US envoys arrive in Gulf for talks to resolve Qatar dispute

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 4:54 AM

KUWAIT CITY

Two U.S. envoys have arrived in Kuwait at the start of a tour of Mideast states aimed at resolving a diplomatic rift between Qatar and four Arab countries.

The official Kuwait News Agency reported late Monday that retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Timothy Lenderking met with Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah and reiterated Washington's support for Kuwait's efforts to mediate the crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar in early June, alleging it supports extremists. Qatar denies the charge.

The State Department says the envoys will also meet with leaders in all five countries over the coming days.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video