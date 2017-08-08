More Politics News

Woman retains Gloria Allred for lawsuit against ex-lawmaker

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 4:54 AM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

A former Democratic Tennessee state senator who pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual battery faces a lawsuit from the woman who says he assaulted her.

The Leaf-Chronicle reported Monday the 49-year-old Clarksville woman has hired renowned attorney Gloria Allred to represent her in a $2 million civil lawsuit against 80-year-old Joe Haynes for professional negligence and emotional distress. Allred has applied for temporary approval to practice law in Tennessee and is working with Chattanooga attorney Donna J. Mikel.

Criminal charges were filed in May after the woman, who retained Haynes to represent her in legal matters related to her mother's death, alleged that he tried to kiss her and grabbed her buttocks. Haynes entered his plea in July. His attorney, Jim Weatherly, called the claims false.

