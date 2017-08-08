Pence carves his own political ID, on behalf of Trump

In this Aug. 1, 2017, photo, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends a welcome ceremony at Golubovci airport, near Podgorica, Montenegro. Pence has been a loyal messenger for President Donald Trump. At the same time, he has been carving out his own political identity as the steady understudy to a mercurial president.
Risto Bozovic, File
AP Photo
