Cambodian court upholds prison term for land rights activist

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 1:54 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

A Cambodian court has upheld a 2½-year prison term against a prominent land rights activist accused of inciting violence at a protest she helped lead outside of Prime Minister Hun Sen's residence.

Tep Vanny was convicted in late February of aggravated intentional violence from the 2013 protest, in which several government security personnel were hurt. The Appeal Court on Tuesday concluded that the trial followed legal procedures.

She and her supporters say they are the true victims. Tep Vanny is known for demonstrating against evictions from an area where the government granted a land concession for a luxury development.

Hun Sen has cracked down on critics and political opponents in what is seen as an effort to strengthen his position ahead of an election next year.

