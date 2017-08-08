More Politics News

Kuster discussing workforce development with college leaders

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 12:24 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is joining students, college administrators and business leaders in Concord to discuss workforce development needs.

Kuster, a Democrat, has introduced the Workforce Development Investment Act, which would create tax incentives to encourage companies to partner with education providers to develop workforce training programs for skills that are in demand within their community or region.

She is being joined Tuesday by local students, business leaders, and administrators from Granite State College and NHTI-Concord's Community College, among others.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video