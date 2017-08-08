China export, import growth weaken in July, dimming outlook

In this Aug. 3, 2017 photo, a worker arranges the aluminum rolls at a factory in Suixi county in central China's Anhui province. China's trade growth weakened in July in a negative sign for the country's economic growth and global demand. Customs data on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 showed growth in exports decelerated to 7.2 percent from June's 11.3 percent. Imports rose 11 percent, down from the previous month's 17.2 percent. Chinatopix via AP)