NKorea nukes, missiles top concerns in Japan defense review

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, reviews members of Japan Self-Defense Forces during a parade of the Self-Defense Forces Day at Asaka Base in Asaka, north of Tokyo. Japan’s latest defense white paper says the threat from North Korea has reached a “new stage” now that the country has acquired the capability to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile and its nuclear weapons program has advanced. The escalation of its missile development, though apparently mainly aimed at extending their range to the mainland U.S., has aided Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s effort to beef up the role of Japan’s military and its missile defenses. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo