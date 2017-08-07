Baker administration proposes energy subsidies for wood fuel

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has proposed rules that would designate fuel derived from felled trees as a form of renewable energy.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2vdXCuD ) that the regulations would provide financial incentives for wood biomass— an energy source that uses wood chips and pellets made from tree trunks, branches and other plant matter. It would be eligible for state subsidies.
A final public hearing on the rules was held Monday at Holyoke Community College.
Environmental advocates say the rules would increase carbon emissions and lead to greater deforestation. They have urged the Republican governor's administration to reconsider.
But supporters say biomass can be used to displace fossil fuels such as oil and coal, adding that there's little threat of deforestation in Massachusetts.
