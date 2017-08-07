Rockford police teams up with anti-sex trafficking group

Rockford police and anti-sex trafficking activists have teamed up to help women they believe are involved in prostitution.
Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Dalke tells the Rockford Register Star that the police department and the Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation have been reaching out to women in areas where prostitution is known to occur on a monthly basis since this spring.
They offer the women care packages and resources to combat domestic violence, drug problems and housing issues rather than threatening them with arrest.
Dalke says these efforts will begin occurring once a week starting this week.
Alliance co-founder Jennifer Cacciapaglia says a third of the women who've been approached so far have been contacted by officers and alliance members previously.
Dalke says the police department is compiling a database of women contacted to address issues better.
