Trump looks to loyal voters as support slips, agenda stalls

In this Aug. 3, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign-style rally at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. After six months of infighting, investigations and legislative failures, President Donald Trump is trying to combat new signs of weakness in his Republican base and re-energize his staunchest supporters. White House officials have been urging the president to refocus on immigration and other issues that resonate with the conservatives, evangelicals and working-class whites who propelled him to the Oval Office. The president has ramped up his media-bashing via Tweet, long a successful tactic for Trump, and asked his base to rally to his defense. Susan Walsh AP Photo