Freshman Dobbins making his move at Buckeyes training camp

FILE - In this April 15, 2017, file photo, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins plays in their NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio. With 1,000-yard rusher Mike Weber slowed by a hamstring tweak, true freshman J.K. Dobbins is getting a lot of carries and a majority of the buzz at Ohio State training camp. The La Grange, Texas, native, an early enrollee who participated in spring practice, was the first freshman to lose the black stripe from his helmet, signifying that he is now a full-fledged Buckeye. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo