FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, William Bratton, left, and his wife Rikki Klieman attend a special screening of "Everything Is Copy" in New York. Bratton and Klieman, are being honored with the History Makers Award by the New York Historical Society.
FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, William Bratton, left, and his wife Rikki Klieman attend a special screening of "Everything Is Copy" in New York. Bratton and Klieman, are being honored with the History Makers Award by the New York Historical Society. Photo by Charles Sykes
FILE - In this March 14, 2016 file photo, William Bratton, left, and his wife Rikki Klieman attend a special screening of "Everything Is Copy" in New York. Bratton and Klieman, are being honored with the History Makers Award by the New York Historical Society. Photo by Charles Sykes

More Politics News

Bratton and Klieman to be honored by NY Historical Society

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 3:39 PM

NEW YORK

Former police chief William J. Bratton and his wife, defense lawyer and actress-TV analyst Rikki Klieman, are being honored by the New-York Historical Society.

Bratton and Klieman are this year's winners of the History Makers Award, the society told The Associated Press on Monday. Bratton twice served as commissioner of the New York City Police Department, most recently from 2014-16. Klieman has appeared on TV series such as "Las Vegas" and "Blue Bloods," and is a legal analyst for "CBS This Morning."

On Nov. 7, Klieman will interview Bratton at the society's History Makers Gala. Previous winners of the History Makers Award include Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and brothers Ken and Ric Burns.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video