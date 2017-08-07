The Latest: Ex-lawmaker's lawyer: Prosecutors overzealous

FILE - This Dec. 27, 2016, file photo provided by the Aiken County, S.C., Detention Center shows South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley. Attorneys for Corley have informed state prosecutors their client is planning to change his plea to guilty Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, to a domestic violence charge in an attack on his wife during a hearing in Aiken, according to Robert Kittle, spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office. Aiken County Detention Center via AP, File)