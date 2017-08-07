The Latest: Ex-lawmaker's lawyer: Prosecutors overzealous

The Latest on a South Carolina lawmaker facing a domestic violence charge (all times local):
5 p.m.
An attorney for a former South Carolina lawmaker says prosecutors were overzealous in their pursuit of the state's most severe domestic violence charge against his client.
John Delgado told reporters Monday afternoon that the state Attorney General's office was "shameful" in the way it treated the case against former state Rep. Chris Corley.
Delgado spoke after Corley pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence in a December 2016 attack on his wife. He was sentenced to five years of probation.
Delgado says state prosecutors were "insensitive" in their issuance of a subpoena compelling Corley's 8-year-old daughter to testify against her father.
Corley's wife on Monday begged for lenience for her husband. She blamed the attack on her husband's bipolar disorder and says he has been doing much better in recent months.
___
3:50 p.m.
A South Carolina judge has sentenced a state legislator to five years of probation following his guilty plea on a domestic violence charge.
Judge Doyet A. Early III also ordered Chris Corley on Monday to perform 100 hours of community service and take anger management classes.
Corley entered his plea to a charge of first-degree domestic violence during a court hearing in Aiken. He was accused of attacking his wife during an argument over his infidelity the day after Christmas.
Heather Corley had begged prosecutors to drop the case or allow him to plead guilty to a lesser charge that would enable him to keep his law license.
___
3 p.m.
A South Carolina judge says he'll accept a guilty plea from a state legislator who was charged with domestic violence in an attack on his wife, a felony that could put him in prison for a decade.
Chris Corley entered his plea to a charge of first-degree domestic violence during a court hearing Monday in Aiken.
Deputy Attorney General Kinli Abee read through the facts of the case and played a 911 call. Heather Corley was slated to speak to the court.
The Republican lawmaker from Graniteville was accused of attacking his wife during an argument over his infidelity the day after Christmas. In a police report, authorities said the couple's young children were present when Corley attacked his wife, biting her nose bloody and pointing a gun at her.
___
9:10 a.m.
A former South Carolina legislator is expected to plead guilty to domestic violence in an attack on his wife.
South Carolina Attorney General's Office spokesman Robert Kittle said Chris Corley's lawyer told prosecutors he will be in court Monday afternoon.
Kittle says Corley is expected to plead guilty to first-degree criminal domestic violence. That's a felony, with a sentence from probation to 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Corley attacked his wife the day after Christmas, beating her, biting her nose, pointing a gun at her and taking her cellphone so she couldn't call police.
She made a 911 call on her Apple watch.
