More Politics News

Son of Mexico drug cartel figure indicted on US drug charges

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 1:52 PM

SAN DIEGO

The son of a leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel has been indicted on U.S. drug smuggling charges.

An attorney entered a plea of not guilty Monday in federal court in San Diego on behalf of Damaso Lopez Serrano.

He's the son of Damaso Lopez Nunez, who has launched a struggle for control of the cartel following the arrest of its leader, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The elder Lopez was arrested by Mexican authorities in Mexico City in May.

Guzman was extradited to the United States earlier this year to face drug charges.

The elder Lopez, known by the nickname "El Licenciado" — a title for college graduates — was long considered Guzman's right-hand man and helped him escape from a Mexican prison in 2001.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech

View More Video