Christie makes it official: New Jersey is the 'Garden State'

Gov. Chris Christie has signed dozens of new bills into law, including one that makes "Garden State" New Jersey's official slogan and another that eases possible penalties on violators of smoking bans.
Christie, a Republican, signed 50 measures on Monday. The bonanza stemmed from June voting sessions in which the Democratic-led Legislature sent Christie dozens of bills.
"Garden State" has appeared on the state's license plates since 1954, but is now officially recognized as the state's slogan.
Another measure repeals a law going back to at least 1877 on what millers could charge for grinding grain.
Another law gives towns the ability to treat smoking violations as civil, not criminal offenses.
Democratic state Sen. Bob Gordon sponsored the bill and says the criminal penalties can unduly punish violators.
