More Politics News

A century after deaths, Native American students return home

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

August 07, 2017 1:50 PM

CARLISLE, Pa.

A team of experts is poised to start exhuming the bodies of three Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania.

The disinterment process will start Tuesday morning at a military cemetery on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks.

The federal government is paying to dig up the remains of Little Plume, Horse and Little Chief and return them to Fremont County, Wyoming.

The three Northern Arapaho children were also known as Hayes Vanderbilt Friday, Horace Washington and Dickens Nor.

They were 10, 14 and 15 when they died at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, likely of pneumonia or some other disease.

They are among 181 Native Americans buried in the cemetery. Officials expect more exhumations and returns will eventually follow.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech

View More Video