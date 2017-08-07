More Politics News

Israeli court: Netanyahu must show call logs with US backer

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 1:31 PM

JERUSALEM

Israel's Supreme Court rules Benjamin Netanyahu must reveal phone call logs with U.S. casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, and a former editor of his free newspaper in Israel, as police press ahead with investigations into corruption cases involving the prime minister.

The decision Monday came after an appeal by investigative journalist Raviv Drucker of Channel 10 TV.

Netanyahu backer Adelson owns the pro-government daily Israel Hayom.

Police are investigating Netanyahu in two cases.

One reportedly concerns Netanyahu's alleged attempts to strike a deal with the publisher of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper group to weaken Israel Hayom — Yediot's main competitor — in exchange for more favorable coverage of Netanyahu by Yediot.

Israeli police revealed last week that Netanyahu is suspected of crimes involving fraud, breach of trust and bribes.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

