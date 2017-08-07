More Politics News

Man sentenced for fleeing police and endangering infant

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 1:35 PM

LANCASTER, Pa.

A Delaware man who led police on a car chase at speeds of up to 130 mph with a newborn baby in his vehicle has been sentenced to serve up to 19 years in prison.

The Lancaster district attorney's office said 34-year-old Ronald Comeger was sentenced Monday by a judge in Lancaster County. LNP newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2fmI4B6 ) that he was convicted in May on more than 15 counts, including aggravated assault of a child and fleeing police.

Comeger says he takes full responsibility.

State police said Comeger fled a traffic stop in Manheim Township in June 2016, passing an estimated 120 vehicles in the high-speed chase before crashing in Dauphin County.

Prosecutors say Comeger then used the 7-week-old infant as a human shield as police surrounded the car.

