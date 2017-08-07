Police triple presence near troubled Salt Lake City shelter

Salt Lake City police started beefing up their nighttime presence near an overcrowded homeless shelter last weekend as part of a coordinated effort by authorities following an uptick in crime in the area where three people have been killed in the last two weeks.
The department tripled the number of officers near the arena where the Utah Jazz play over the weekend, and it expect keep up the numbers. The department hopes that a more visible presence will deter drug dealing and violence, authorities said. Some of the officers are from the motorcycle and gang units while others are working overtime.
Police are reviewing how the first weekend of more officers in the area went to figure out the best strategy, said Sgt. Brandon Shearer said Monday. He declined to discuss more specifics.
The move is considered a stop-gap effort until state lawmakers and local and state officials hammer out the details of a more overarching plan to address the situation that they pledged to roll out after meeting last month.
The initiative to combat the problems would include more officers, more jail beds and additional treatment for drug addicts, authorities have said.
The increased police presence came on the same weekend that Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams revealed that he spent a night on the street and another in a troubled Salt Lake City shelter in March to experience homelessness firsthand ahead of his decision on where to put the new shelter.
McAdams declined an interview request Monday, saying through a spokeswoman he doesn't plan to talk any more about it. He told Salt Lake City newspapers that it was a fact-finding mission, not a publicity stunt.
The mayor described witnessing violence and drug use at the downtown shelter, heartbreaking scenes with families and the exhaustion of just trying to find food and a bed.
"I didn't feel safe," McAdams told the Deseret News. "It was a fairly chaotic environment."
Matt Minkevitch, the shelter's executive director, said he understood why McAdams wanted to spend time undercover to better understand the issue. But he discouraged others from trying it because it would take beds away from the needy. McAdams said he sent donations to cover his use of the resources.
This summer, the violence has increased near the main shelter in Salt Lake City.
On July 16, a man was found fatally shot on a downtown sidewalk near Pioneer Park shortly, police said. That came a day a man was beaten to death and three other people were hurt in a series of random, unprovoked attacks. The man who died in the attack was attacked by people using a 50-pound cinder block.
In early July, a woman was accused of driving into a crowd of people on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter and killing a woman. Days earlier, a homeless man attacked a minor-league baseball player with a crowbar during an attempted robbery in the same area.
Comments