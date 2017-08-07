Arizona school districts confused over Ducey's pay plan

Arizona school districts have yet to receive word of details of new funding stream provided in the new state budget at the behest of Gov. Doug Ducey.
The Arizona Capitol Times (http://bit.ly/2uhmUa8 ) reported Monday districts are relying on a list of about 250 schools compiled by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee in the spring, but the official list of schools that will receive money, and how much they receive, has not been finalized by the Arizona Department of Education.
The results-based funding plan was one of the biggest chunks of new spending in Ducey's budget proposal. The money rewards high-performing schools by giving them more money to spend on teachers or expansions of successful programs and practices.
