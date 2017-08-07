Power company seeks rate increase for rooftop solar users

State utility regulators are poised to consider raising rates for people who have rooftop solar panels and sell their extra back to the power company, a proposal that solar-panel companies say could deal a blow to their burgeoning industry.
The Spectrum reports (http://bit.ly/2vI62h2 ) Rocky Mountain Power researchers argue that rooftop solar customers are not paying their fair share for their service while being paid the full retail price for the solar power they produce. A Salt Lake City think-tank's analysis found that rooftop solar customers save the company's $1.3 million annually without the need for new generation facilities and through lower transmission cost.
The Utah Public Service Commission is planning two hearings on the issue to get public input and consider the proposal.
Comments