More Politics News

Power company seeks rate increase for rooftop solar users

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 12:16 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah

State utility regulators are poised to consider raising rates for people who have rooftop solar panels and sell their extra back to the power company, a proposal that solar-panel companies say could deal a blow to their burgeoning industry.

The Spectrum reports (http://bit.ly/2vI62h2 ) Rocky Mountain Power researchers argue that rooftop solar customers are not paying their fair share for their service while being paid the full retail price for the solar power they produce. A Salt Lake City think-tank's analysis found that rooftop solar customers save the company's $1.3 million annually without the need for new generation facilities and through lower transmission cost.

The Utah Public Service Commission is planning two hearings on the issue to get public input and consider the proposal.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech

View More Video