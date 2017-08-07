More Politics News

Opioid funding goes to treatment, overdose reversal drugs

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 12:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico has secured $9.5 million in federal funding to help in the fight against opioid and heroin abuse.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2veeyBi) most of this year's funding will be used to buy more than 13,300 doses of overdose reversal drugs and to begin training for community workers and medical providers so more addicts get treatment.

The money is being funneled to New Mexico through the federal government's Opioid State Targeting Response Grant program.

Julie Salvador at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center is reaching out to clinics and addiction treatment centers around the state to set them up as hubs that will serve as training and resource sites for their communities.

Funding will be released to the hubs as they meet goals or complete certain training.

