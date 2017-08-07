Regents name new panel to study hiring outside academia

The University of Wisconsin System regents have formed a new panel to work on increasing the number of job applicants with non-academic backgrounds.
Regents President John Behling on Monday released the names of regents on the panel. He says the group will review the hiring process for top positions and provide recommendations this fall.
Behling said last month that he wants leaders from outside academia, saying university hiring from the private sector is a trend.
The Legislature's finance committee added provisions in the state budget in May blocking the regents from adopting policies requiring them to consider only faculty or people with tenure or terminal degrees for top positions.
No such policy currently exists, although UW-Madison requires its chancellor and vice chancellor to hold a tenured faculty position.
Comments