More Politics News

Regents name new panel to study hiring outside academia

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 12:05 PM

MADISON, Wis.

The University of Wisconsin System regents have formed a new panel to work on increasing the number of job applicants with non-academic backgrounds.

Regents President John Behling on Monday released the names of regents on the panel. He says the group will review the hiring process for top positions and provide recommendations this fall.

Behling said last month that he wants leaders from outside academia, saying university hiring from the private sector is a trend.

The Legislature's finance committee added provisions in the state budget in May blocking the regents from adopting policies requiring them to consider only faculty or people with tenure or terminal degrees for top positions.

No such policy currently exists, although UW-Madison requires its chancellor and vice chancellor to hold a tenured faculty position.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech

View More Video