Attorney grills company officials in Keystone XL hearing

Attorney Dave Domina gestures as he questions Tony Palmer, TransCanada senior vice-president, unseen, who testified before the Nebraska Public Service Commission in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. The Nebraska Public Service Commission is holding a five-day public hearing to decide whether to approve TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline which would transport oil from tar sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska. Nati Harnik AP Photo