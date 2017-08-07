Water filtration system in West Virginia among the elite

In this June 21, 2017 photo, a raft of garbage and debris stretches across the Monongahela River at the dam and spillway in Fairmont, W.Va., a dozen miles upstream of the drinking water intake for about 100,000 people in northern West Virginia. But the filth is no match for the Robert B. Creel Water Treatment Facility in Morgantown. The publicly owned plant routinely turns the dirty water into drinking water that far exceeds federal and state health standards, an approach that sets it apart from most systems in the U.S., according to the American Water Works Association. Michael Virtanen AP Photo