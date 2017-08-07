German state of Lower Saxony to hold early election Oct. 15

File - In this Nov. 18, 2016 file photo Lower Saxony governor Stephan Weil sits in front of a wall with Volkswagen logos in Wolfsburg, Germany. Weil says he allowed Volkswagen to vet a 2015 speech about the automaker’s diesel scandal. German weekly Bild am Sonntag reports that VW, which is part-owned by Lower Saxony state, suggested removing some of the harsh criticism of its emissions trickery. Governor Stephan Weil’s office confirmed Sunday Aug. 6, 2017 that the speech was sent to VW’s chief lobbyist and lawyers, but denied softening his criticism of the company as a result. dpa via AP,file Philipp von Ditfurth