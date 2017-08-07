2 prepare for runoff election for South Carolina House seat

Democrats are preparing for a runoff vote this week for the party's nomination for a vacant seat in the South Carolina House.
Attorneys Rosalyn Henderson Myers and Mo Abusaft meet in Tuesday's voting in Spartanburg County.
The winner will face Republican Mike Fowler in a special election Sept. 26 for the seat given up by former Rep. Harold Mitchell, a Democrat who resigned in May for health reasons.
Myers got 39 percent of the vote in the July 25 primary. Abusaft was second with 33 percent. Since neither candidate got more than 50 percent, Tuesday's runoff is required.
Myers says she has the backing of the other two candidates in the primary.
Abusaft is vice president of the Spartanburg branch of the NAACP.
