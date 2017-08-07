More Politics News

Kansas insurance regulator names treasurer for governor bid

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 10:32 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer has appointed a treasurer for a campaign for the Republican nomination for governor next year.

Selzer filed the form last week with the secretary of state's office. Appointing a treasurer allows him to legally accept contributions.

Five other Republicans have appointed treasurers. They are Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former state Sen. Jim Barnett of Topeka, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman, Leawood businessman Patrick Kucera and ex-state Rep. Ed O'Malley of Wichita.

Pro-marijuana activist and Wichita businesswoman Jennifer Winn a still has an active campaign committee from her unsuccessful 2014 bid for the GOP nomination.

Four Democrats have appointed treasurers. They are ex-Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer, former state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty, Olathe physician Arden Andersen and Wichita high school student Jack Bergeson.

