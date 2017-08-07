More Politics News

Man sentenced for threatening to shoot up VA hospital in NY

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 10:11 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Federal prosecutors say a 59-year-old western New York man has been sentenced to time already served for threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Albany.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Robert Seifert, of Canandaigua (kan-un-DAY'-gwuh), was also sentenced last Thursday in federal court in Albany to three years of supervised release.

Seifert spent more than a year in jail after being arrested in July 2016 and charged with making an interstate threat to injure another person.

Seifert admitted making a phone call the previous month to a Veterans Crisis Line operator in Portland, Oregon, during which he stated he had an Uzi and wanted to "kill everybody" at the Stratton Veterans Affairs Hospital in Albany.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 31.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech

View More Video