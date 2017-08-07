The Latest: EU criticizes ouster of Venezuela prosecutor

In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz, third from left, is surrounded by loyal employees of the General Prosecutor's office, as she is barred by security forces from entering her office in Caracas, Venezuela. A newly installed constitutional assembly ousted Ortega Saturday, a sign that President Nicolas Maduro's embattled government intends to move swiftly against critics and consolidate power amid a fast-moving political crisis. Wil Riera AP Photo