Councilmen's measure targets Juneau's fiscal responsibility

An ordinance is set to be introduced to improve the Fairbanks City Council's fiscal responsibility when approving labor contracts.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2hC2qqz ) council members David Pruhs and Jerry Cleworth are sponsoring the ordinance, which is scheduled to be introduced Monday.
Pruhs and Cleworth are sponsoring the measure after the council approved the Fairbanks Firefighters Union contract, which they opposed because of the city's tight budget and lack of funding to pay for it. Cleworth has argued the city may not have had to take a tax increase to the voters if a more fiscally responsible contract had been approved.
Cleworth said Sunday when the code was written to require ordinances to include funding mechanisms, the intent was not for ordinance sponsors to simply say "general fund."
