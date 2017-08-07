More Politics News

UN finds human rights abuses in Kidal region of north Mali

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 8:02 AM

BAMAKO, Mali

The United Nations is expressing new concern about violence in northern Mali, reporting several dozen human rights violations including torture and summary executions.

According to a preliminary investigation, the abuses have taken place since fighting resumed in June between an armed group allied to the Malian government and the one-time separatist rebels who had signed a peace accord.

The human rights division of the U.N. mission, known as MINUSMA, cited 34 violations including summary executions, torture and kidnapping. It also has uncovered at least two mass graves. Guillaume Ngefa-a Andali, head of the division, said Monday he fears that more allegations of abuse could be confirmed.

Both of the implicated groups had signed a 2015 peace deal with the Malian government, an accord that was supported by the international community.

