Man, woman found dead in Jamestown home

Police say a man and a woman have been found dead in a Jamestown home where a baby was found unharmed.
Police Chief Scott Edinger tells The Associated Press a weapon was recovered at the scene. Edinger says the 3-month-old child has been turned over to family members. Police were called to the home about 6 p.m. Sunday.
The chief says there is no threat to the general public, but he would not elaborate. KQDJ Radio reports the two are identified as 33-year-old Casey Gene Jensen and 26-year-old Cherish Renae Petersen, both of Jamestown.
The Stutsman County Sheriff's Department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Jamestown police.
