Classes resuming in Muncie after bus problems addressed

A central Indiana school district says it has resolved problems with bus transportation that prompted the cancellation of two days of school last week.
Classes resume Monday in the Muncie Community Schools district with some adjustments in the daily schedule for elementary students. Details are being posted on the district's website .
The district canceled classes Thursday and Friday to give its new busing company, its bus route coordinator, the district's emergency management team and state officials the weekend to correct problems that emerged on Wednesday's first day of classes.
Many parents reported buses were late picking up students Wednesday morning and some parents ended up driving their children to school.
