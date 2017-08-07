Group seeking school voucher bill repeal to file petitions

A group opposed to a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to file petitions that could block the law.
Save Our Schools spokeswoman Dawn Penich-Thacker says the group expects to file its petition Tuesday. If the Secretary of State's office determines they turned in slightly more than 75,000 valid signatures, the voucher expansion will be blocked until the November 2018 election.
Arizona's voucher program, launched in 2011, now covers about a third of all 1.2 million mainly low-income students. Still, only about 3,500 students use it.
The new law expands eligibility to all students by 2022, but it caps enrollment at about 30,000.
Voucher backers say they give parents more choice, while opponents argue they siphon money from cash-starved public schools.
