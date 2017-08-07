More Politics News

Group seeking school voucher bill repeal to file petitions

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 4:06 AM

PHOENIX

A group opposed to a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to file petitions that could block the law.

Save Our Schools spokeswoman Dawn Penich-Thacker says the group expects to file its petition Tuesday. If the Secretary of State's office determines they turned in slightly more than 75,000 valid signatures, the voucher expansion will be blocked until the November 2018 election.

Arizona's voucher program, launched in 2011, now covers about a third of all 1.2 million mainly low-income students. Still, only about 3,500 students use it.

The new law expands eligibility to all students by 2022, but it caps enrollment at about 30,000.

Voucher backers say they give parents more choice, while opponents argue they siphon money from cash-starved public schools.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video