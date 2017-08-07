Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures during a joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano following their bilateral meeting in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. Wang said talks on a long-sought code of conduct in the South China Sea that was first mooted in 2002 may finally start this year if “outside parties” don’t cause a major disruption. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo