AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, a military band conductor rehearses ahead a ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China's President Xi Jinping has issued a tough line on national sovereignty amid multiple disputes with his country’s neighbors, saying China will never permit any loss of territory. Xi’s declaration came during a nearly one-hour speech Tuesday in Beijing marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army. Andy Wong, Pool, File AP Photo

August 07, 2017 12:06 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a tough line on national sovereignty amid multiple territorial disputes with his country's neighbors, saying China will never permit the loss of "any piece" of its land to outsiders. Xi's declaration came during a nearly one-hour speech in Beijing marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his Cabinet, seeking to repair his tattered approval ratings by installing well-known moderates in key roles. Abe said he would focus on bread-and-butter issues such as jobs, a pledge he's made in the past only to prioritize conservative issues such as amending the constitution.

Southeast Asian foreign ministers linked hands at the opening of annual meetings of the region's top diplomats and their Asian and Western counterparts.

Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra blasted volcanic ash as high as 4.2 kilometers (2.6 miles), one of its biggest eruptions in the past several months of high activity.

