More Politics News

State Sen. John Flanagan says he completed alcohol treatment

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 6:32 PM

NEW YORK

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has revealed that he recently completed an alcohol treatment program.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2wl76om ) reports the Republican state Senator from Long Island issued a statement Sunday after an inquiry by the newspaper.

In the statement, Flanagan said "alcohol was becoming a crutch to deal with pressure" he was under related to his responsibilities as majority leader. He said he entered the program last month shortly after the close of the 2017 legislative session.

The politician said he hoped his actions serve as a reminder to all who use alcohol to confront stress and urged those with addiction to seek help.

Flanagan was first elected to the New York State Senate in the fall of 2002.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video