Police commish proud of cease-fire effort despite shootings

Baltimore's police commissioner says he's proud of community efforts to establish a citywide cease-fire this weekend, even though two people were shot and killed.
In a statement Sunday, Commissioner Kevin Davis said the cease-fire efforts, promoted under the moniker "Nobody Kill Anybody," served as a "great conversation starter and momentum builder."
He said success of community efforts is measured over the long term as opposed to expecting instantaneous change.
Police responded to two fatal shootings Saturday, and at least two other nonfatal shootings Saturday and Sunday.
More than 200 homicides have already occurred in the city so far this year.
