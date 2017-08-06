More Politics News

South Dakota Air Guard selects 1st female wing command chief

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 5:57 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The South Dakota Air National Guard has its first female wing command chief.

Chief Master Sgt. Zona Hornstra officially took over at a ceremony Saturday as wing command chief of the 114th Fighter Wing.

Hornstra has been with the South Dakota Air National Guard since 1997. She spent 17 years in a medical capacity and rose to the superintendent of A1 at the South Dakota Air National Guard's headquarters.

The Argus Leader reports she is now the senior enlisted leader in the organization.

Hornstra said she appreciates all the women who have served the nation and paved the way for her to become wing command chief.

She takes over in the position from Chief Master Sgt. Michael Clauson.

