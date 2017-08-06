Wife seeks answers after vet's fentanyl death at VA hospital

The wife of a Marine Corps veteran says she's still seeking answers six months after her husband fatally overdosed on synthetic opioid fentanyl at a Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Massachusetts.
Mississippi resident Jamie-Lee Hasted tells The Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2vEEYiH ) staff at the Brockton hospital told her March 4 that retired Cpl. Hank Brandon Lee had been found unresponsive in his room in the psychiatric unit and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
VA records show Lee had been under observation.
VA spokesperson Pallas Wahl said Saturday it's unknown how Lee acquired the drugs. She says fentanyl wasn't prescribed to any patient within the center's impatient psychiatric unit and Lee had no personal visitors.
Wahl says a review has been performed, but is protected from disclosure under federal law.
