Vermont Fish and Wildlife guidebook recognized as best

The guidebook published by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife to keep anglers up to date on the latest regulations is being recognized by a national group of wildlife communications professionals.
The department says its digest, officially titled "2017 Vermont Fishing Guide and Regulations," scored 279 out of a possible 300 points in a highly competitive, annual publications contest coordinated by the Association for Conservation Information.
Fish and Wildlife Information Specialist Chris Adams says the honor is a testament to both the individuals who worked to produce the digest and the anglers who use the guide each year who help make it better.
Before this year, Vermont's fishing regulations were combined with the state's hunting regulations in a single digest.
