Without space or curator, military museum expected to close

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 2:54 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The Maine Military Historical Society's museum isn't expected to survive the move of the Maine National Guard headquarters from Camp Keyes to a new facility, Camp Chamberlain.

The new Maine National Guard Joint Force Headquarters is expected to open in January.

Brig. Gen. Dwaine Drummond tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2va0OJk ) that the $32 million budget for Camp Chamberlain didn't include space for the museum. Without a home or curator, the museum will close and volunteers will scramble to store the museum's historical artifacts.

The museum's artifacts include Medals of Honor awarded to Maine military heroes and a pistol believed to have belonged Maj. Gen. Joshua Chamberlain. Other items include pre-Revolutionary War citizen militia flags, uniforms, weapons, photographs and war trophies.

