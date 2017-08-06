Robbery suspect, 15, dies after Gary police shooting

A 15-year-old male wounded in a police-involved shooting in Gary has died.
The Cook County, Illinois, Medical Examiner says Kemonte Cobbs was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday at a Chicago-area hospital.
Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesman Mark Back told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Cobbs was one of five suspects in the armed robbery of a cellphone store in Munster.
A Back says Cobbs was shot by a Gary police officer Tuesday evening after pointing a gun at officers. A police chase that began in Munster ended in Gary after the suspects' vehicle went off a roadway and they fled on foot.
Three other suspects were arrested, and one remains at large.
Back says the shooting remains under investigation.
