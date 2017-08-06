More Politics News

Heavy rains in New Orleans overwhelmed city's pump stations

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 1:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Officials in New Orleans say heavy rainfall overwhelmed the city's pump stations, contributing to flooding in some areas.

NOLA.com reports city officials said Sunday that some neighborhoods saw between 8 and 10 inches (20 and 25 centimeters) of rain over a few hours Saturday. That was too much for the Sewerage & Water Board's 24 pump stations to keep up even though all were operating.

Ryan Berni, deputy mayor for external affairs, told reporters the city has no immediate plans to request an emergency declaration from the state, but that could change as the city collects more information on flood damage.

Aaron Miller, the city's director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, said that with more heavy rain predicted for Monday afternoon, the city's pumping capacity could be overwhelmed again.

