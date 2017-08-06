Sick veteran gets care, finally, after lung infection

A sick Navy veteran hospitalized for three weeks in Bangor, Maine, is finally getting the care he needs at a Department of Veteran Affairs hospital in Boston.
Heather Donald said she was given the choice of paying her own way to Massachusetts General Hospital or waiting for a VA bed to open up while her father battled a lung infection.
The Boston Globe reports that a bed finally opened up in West Roxbury on Saturday after inquiries about the plight of David White, who fell ill in June while visiting his daughter.
Donald said she shouldn't have needed help from the news media to get care for the North Carolina resident. Spokeswoman Pallas Wahl said the VA remains "committed to delivering the best care to our veterans."
Comments