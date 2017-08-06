Washington lawmaker to pay fine in finance disclosure case

A state Democratic senator has agreed to pay a fine for violating campaign disclosure laws last year.
The Olympian (http://bit.ly/2wk5DOO ) reports in a story on Friday that the state attorney general's office alleged earlier this year that Sen. Sam Hunt failed to report in-kind contributions, expenditures and incurred debts quickly enough while running in the November election in 2016.
Hunt had previously told the newspaper the violations were not "willful."
According to court documents, the fine in Washington for violating campaign disclosure is $2,735. However, half of the fine was suspended for four years as long as Hunt doesn't violate disclosure laws during that time period.
Along with the fine, Hunt has also agreed to pay $3,740 to cover the cost of the investigation and court costs.
